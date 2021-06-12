Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.28 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $829.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

