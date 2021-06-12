Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 49.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,151,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,608 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 190,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,693 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $6.80 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.14%.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.