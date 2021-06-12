Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $488.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.45 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.