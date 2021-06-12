Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

