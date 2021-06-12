Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 398,100 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398,100 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after acquiring an additional 559,423 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

