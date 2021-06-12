Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $276.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.27. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

