ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.55

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $127,778.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00060606 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 136.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.