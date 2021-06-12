Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 61.5% in May

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61.
About Acorn Energy
