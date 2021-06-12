AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 196.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,975 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of AdaptHealth worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,130. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AHCO stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

