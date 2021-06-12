AdEx Network (ADX) Market Capitalization Tops $85.70 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001963 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $85.70 million and $1.90 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.07 or 0.00791214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.71 or 0.08376243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00086899 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 129,192,753 coins and its circulating supply is 122,050,276 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

