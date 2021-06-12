Adshares Market Capitalization Achieves $7.42 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Adshares has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $69,045.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016191 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 466.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,899 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

