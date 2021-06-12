ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.48

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €11.48 ($13.51) and last traded at €11.42 ($13.44), with a volume of 147330 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.38 ($13.39).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $587.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.39.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

