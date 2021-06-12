Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 4,381,377 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 156,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 602.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

