Advisory Research Inc. Acquires New Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $236.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.92.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

