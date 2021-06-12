Advisory Research Inc. Acquires New Shares in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,821,000.

Shares of TZPS opened at $9.75 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

