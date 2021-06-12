Advisory Research Inc. Has $416,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 41.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

