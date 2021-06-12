Advisory Research Inc. Invests $459,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,362 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $108,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ADT by 1,235.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,598,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,427,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in ADT by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADT opened at $11.63 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

