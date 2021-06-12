Advisory Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,000 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.