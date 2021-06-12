Advisory Research Inc. Sells 17,211 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.15% of Capital Southwest worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Hovde Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

CSWC opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.20%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

