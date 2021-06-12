Advisory Research Inc. Sells 51,033 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 51,033 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $50.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,207.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at $133,532.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,794 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

