Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Position Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Aegon were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Aegon by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

AEG stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

