Aequim Alternative Investments LP Buys Shares of 300,000 Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVOJU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,655,000.

Shares of EVOJU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,743. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

