Aequim Alternative Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,480. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $187.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

