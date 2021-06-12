AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $781,480.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AeroVironment stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.63.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

