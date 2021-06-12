Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) & Graham (NYSE:GHC) Head to Head Analysis

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Graham (NYSE:GHC) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Afya alerts:

29.2% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Afya and Graham’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $233.20 million 10.09 $56.66 million $0.61 41.39 Graham $2.89 billion 1.14 $300.36 million N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Afya.

Volatility and Risk

Afya has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 22.99% 11.73% 7.46% Graham 15.55% 6.05% 3.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Afya and Graham, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 1 4 0 2.80 Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Afya presently has a consensus target price of $30.55, suggesting a potential upside of 20.99%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than Graham.

Summary

Afya beats Graham on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides distance learning residency preparatory courses; and develops and sells digital and printed medical content. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 24 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 19 operating units and five approved units. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, including a business school, a higher education institution, and an online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine; and two French-language news magazine websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides social media marketing solutions; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products; cybersecurity training solutions; digital advertising services; and power charging and data systems, industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions, and electrical components and assemblies. The company also owns and operates 11 restaurants; and engages in automobile dealerships business. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.