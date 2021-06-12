AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in May

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $7.16 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

