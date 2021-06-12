Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of AEM opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after acquiring an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,029 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.