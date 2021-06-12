Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 13,176 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 9.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 595.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after buying an additional 1,377,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

IVZ opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

