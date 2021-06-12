Aigen Investment Management LP Has $341,000 Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTN stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

