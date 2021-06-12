Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $440,000 in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

