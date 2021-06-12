Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,783,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBC opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

