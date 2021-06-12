Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

