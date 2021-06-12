Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,295 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

TTGT stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $4,276,049. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

