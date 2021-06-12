Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 38,259 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 38,259 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,178 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

