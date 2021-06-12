Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,702 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 35.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at $210,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

