Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

AIN stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.08. Albany International has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $884,297 in the last ninety days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Albany International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

