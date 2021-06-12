Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 6,663 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Celsius by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.34. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.14 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

