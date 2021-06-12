Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,500 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LILAK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,044,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 6,836,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after buying an additional 977,767 shares in the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,805,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after buying an additional 438,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 391,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 614,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 378,966 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.52. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.