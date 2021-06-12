Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of CBIZ worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,093 shares of company stock worth $2,177,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.69.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

