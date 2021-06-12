Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,830,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,647,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,236,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 93,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

