Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 127,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

CTBI opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

