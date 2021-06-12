Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,721 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $2,533,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 37.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 174,937 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 33.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 362,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $36.65 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $402,844.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $267,153,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,400. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

