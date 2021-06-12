Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 500 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ opened at $46.61 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

