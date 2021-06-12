Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 94,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

