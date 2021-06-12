Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the May 13th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz has an average rating of “Hold”.

ALIZY stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.1488 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

