Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AHPI stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.