Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is USS Investment Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $266,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $7.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,513.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,639. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,351.91. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,526.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

