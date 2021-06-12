Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,430.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,441.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,313.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

