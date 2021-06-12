Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,433.25

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2,433.25 and last traded at $2,431.64, with a volume of 9910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,407.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,313.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

