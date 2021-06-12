Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Buys $1,951,905.20 in Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 398,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $1,951,905.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 398,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AEI opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.